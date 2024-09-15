Trump in the crosshairs again: shootings at his golf course in Miami

Donald Trump was rescued by the Secret Service after agents opened fire on a man who was seen with what may have been a gun while the former president was on the greens at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, according to law enforcement sources. Sources told the New York Post that the Secret Service spotted a suspicious individual and opened fire. The man was later arrested by local police on I-95.

This comes almost exactly two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, wounding him in the ear.

According to CNN, citing “informed sources,” authorities believe that Donald Trump was indeed the target of the gunman at Trump International Golf Club. A car was stopped in connection with the incident nearby, according to a law enforcement official. CNN also reports that one person was arrested following the shooting at Trump International Golf Club. Multiple sources say the Secret Service shot the suspect. A long gun was also recovered in connection with the case.

“Authorities believe an armed individual intended to target former President Donald Trump at his golf club, according to people familiar with the matter,” CNN reported.

“I have been briefed on the shootings near former President Trump and his Florida property, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America,” wrote Democratic candidate for the White House and current US Vice President Kamala Harris on X.

”I am safe and well,” ”I will never give up,” former US President Donald Trump wrote in a fundraising email after a security incident at his golf course in South Florida.

“There have been gunshots fired near me, but before the rumors start spreading like wildfire, I wanted you to know first: I am safe and well!” Trump wrote in the email. “Nothing will slow me down. I will never give up! I will always love you for supporting me,” he added.