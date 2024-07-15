One day after the attempt on his life, Former US President Donald Trump has arrived in Wisconsinwhere he will be officially nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for the November presidential election. The Republican National Convention will kick off in Milwaukee today.

After Saturday’s attack at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, where Trump was shot in the ear, the former president said he initially considered postponing his trip for two days. However, “I have decided that I cannot let a ‘shooter’ or a potential assassin force me to change my plans or anything else,” he wrote in a message on ‘Truth Social.’

As he got off the plane, the tycoon raised his fist, just as he had done immediately after the attack, just before leaving the stage where he was holding a rally.

”I should be dead”Trump said in an interview with the New York Post. “I shouldn’t be here, I should be dead,” he said. “Thank God, a lot of people say thank God, I’m still here.” According to the Post, the former president had a “large white bandage over his right ear” during the interview and his staff said the news outlet couldn’t take any pictures of him. Trump also showed the reporter a bruise on his arm that he said was caused by officers who protected him by knocking him to the ground.

Trump also commented on the iconic photo in which he appears with a bloody face, a raised fist and the American flag behind him. “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “They’re right, and I’m not dead. Usually you have to die to have an iconic photo,” he added.

Biden’s invitation

For his part, US President Biden, who is seeking another term in the November elections and will return to the campaign trail next week according to a White House statement, called for unity after the attack on his rival and to tone down political rhetoric in a speech given last night in the Oval Office, calling for a more respectful and civil dialogue.

”Disagreement is inevitable in American democracy,” Biden said, but politics should never turn into a ”killing field.” In a speech that lasted about six minutes, the American president said that ”even though we may disagree, we are not enemies,” but ”we are neighbors, we are friends, colleagues, citizens and, most importantly, we are fellow Americans. We must stand together.”

The speech was Biden’s third from the Oval Office since taking office. Presidents traditionally reserve the Oval Office for speeches of the highest importance, typically those on war and peace. Biden has softened his language in the wake of Trump’s shooting, and in his speech Sunday night he reminded Americans that politics is an arena for rational debate. Resolving differences through violence is anathema to the country’s democratic traditions, he said. “We stand for an America not of extremism and anger, but of decency and grace,” he said. “In America, we resolve our differences at the ballot box, not with bullets,” he added. “The power to change America should always be in the hands of the people, not would-be assassins,” he said, announcing that security measures in Wisconsin would be tightened (“I have directed the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures”) and that “the FBI is leading the investigation, which is still in its early stages.”

The investigation

Investigators have not yet identified a clear ideological motive behind the action of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Pittsburgh FBI Special Agent Kevin Rojek explained to ‘NBC’ that the investigation is still “in its early stages” and further elements could come from the analysis of the attacker’s cell phone. At the moment, “there are no indications of mental health problems” for the young man.

Rojek said the FBI believes the suspect acted alone and that there are no public safety concerns at this time. There is also no indication that Crooks had any previous interactions with law enforcement before Saturday. The boy’s family appears to be cooperating with investigators, who have outlined the gun used: It is believed to have been purchased by Crooks’ father.

“Our number one goal,” Rojek said, “is to identify the motive and determine if he had any associates or anyone else involved. Right now the investigation appears to determine that he acted alone, but we still have more investigation to do.”

Secret services under accusation

The Secret Service has come under fire after the attack on Donald Trump. The security machine failed to work and did not prevent 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from opening fire with an automatic rifle. The young man, who killed a man and seriously injured 2 others, shot from the roof of a building 150 meters from Trump’s stage.

The FBI must determine how the attacker got to the roof of a building so close by. The media has been full of reports from people who were at the rally, with several people saying they saw a gunman moving “from one roof to another.” In particular, Ben Macer told KDKA that he “told an officer” that a gunman “was on the roof. When I turned to go back to my seat, the shots came and chaos ensued.”