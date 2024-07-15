US, Attack on Trump: Congress Investigates Secret Service Security Flaws

Congress investigates Secret Service responsibilities, the agency that provides security for the sitting President, former Presidents, and their families in the United States. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have already begun to gather information, documents, and testimonies about what happened Saturday in Butler, the security breaches, and the measures that will need to be adopted in the future to ensure the safety of presidential candidates. Both Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress are wondering how a gunman could have opened fire on a person under Secret Service protection. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has called a hearing with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who will appear before the Committee in the coming days. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green has requested documents, details and a briefing on the security measures taken for Trump’s rally in Butler, citing in a three-page letter “grave concerns about how an assailant was able to get to a rooftop where Trump was in the line of fire.”

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Gary Peters announced a separate investigation into the attack. He was scheduled to meet with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday. The department will then brief the committee staff. Republican lawmakers have been told by House protocol that they can, if they deem it necessary, request increased security in their districts and that security will be increased at the party convention in Milwaukee. House Speaker Mike Johnson called on both Republicans and Democrats to tone things down, and Democrats in particular to avoid rhetoric that a Trump victory in November would be “the end of democracy” or “a national emergency.”

Trump in Milwaukee for Republican Convention after Attack: “I Should Be Dead.” Then the Announcement

A day after the attempt on his life, former US President Donald Trump arrived in Wisconsin, where he will officially be nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for the November presidential election. The Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee today. After Saturday’s attack at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot in the ear, the former president said he initially considered postponing the trip for two days. However, “I have decided that I cannot let a ‘shooter’ or a potential assassin force me to change my plans or anything else,” he wrote in a message on ‘Truth Social.’

As he got off the plane, the tycoon raised his fist, just as he had done immediately after the attack, just before leaving the stage where he was holding a rally.

“I should be dead,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post. “I shouldn’t be here, I should be dead,” he said. “Thank God, a lot of people say thank God, I’m still here.” According to the Post, the former president had a “large white bandage covering his right ear” during the interview, and his staff said the outlet couldn’t take any photos of him. Trump also showed the reporter a bruise on his arm that he said was caused by officers who protected him by knocking him to the ground.

Trump also commented on the iconic photo in which he appears with a bloody face, with his fist raised and the American flag behind him. “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “They’re right, and I’m not dead. Usually you have to die to have an iconic photo,” he added. The speech that the former American president will give at the Republican convention in Milwaukee will be “different,” Trump himself announced in an interview with the Washington Examiner. “Honestly, from now on I’m going to give a completely different speech” and it will be a message of unity for the country and the world, Trump anticipated. If the attempted assassination “had not happened” in Milwaukee, Trump would have given “one of the most incredible speeches”, especially aimed at the policies of President Joe Biden, he said. “It would have been an amazing speech,” he added, but now is the time for unity, as he wrote on his social media.