Shortly before appearing in front of the Miami judge who will formalize his indictment, Donald Trump lashes out at prosecutor Jack Smith who indicted him as “a bandit”. “This is the gunman that Biden and his corrupt Injustice Department entrusted to me, he is a crazy extremist and a Trump hater,” the former president wrote on Truth Social, referring to the prosecutor entrusted with the leadership of the investigation into the secret papers seized in Mar a Lago and Trump’s role in the assault on Congress.

The tycoon also sent an email to his supporters, entitled, “my last email before indictment”, in which he reaffirms that he “has committed no crime” and that Biden is about to “indict his main challenger”. She then goes on to ask for donations and “prayers for America,” since “our justice system is dead.” “I am appalled by all of your donations, support and prayers,” she added, “we will win, save our country, and make America great again.”

Trump will have to appear today at 3 pm local time, 9 pm in Italy, in the federal court in Miami which will formalize the 37 counts of stealing 31 classified national defense documents and for lying and obstructing the authorities’ attempts to recover them. In his post, Trump suggests that “probably” it was Smith who placed the evidence against him in the boxes of papers that the FBI found hidden in his residence.

There will be no handcuffs or mugshots, reports Abcnews which cites sources informed of the negotiations between Trump’s legal team and the court. After entering the court, Trump will have to be registered, providing his personal data, his social security number and his telephone number. Fingerprints will also be taken digitallywhile a previous photo of him will be uploaded to the system for the photo, Nbcnews reveals.

Like all federal hearings, the Miami hearing will not be televised, but journalists and some spectators will be admitted. The case has been assigned to Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who was nominated by Trump himself in 2020, but she is not expected to preside over this preliminary hearing.