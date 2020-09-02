D.he American President Donald Trump visited the city of Kenosha as part of a controversial operation, which was shaken by protests, some of which were violent, after police shooting at a black man. Accompanied by a massive security presence, Trump made himself a picture of the destruction as a result of riots in the city in the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday. So he had burned down shops shown and talked to the owners.

Anti-racism protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement and Trump supporters took to the streets in the city. The road from the airport to the city center was lined with supporters of the president and counter-demonstrators. A Trump opponent held up a sign that read “Liar”.

The governor of Wisconsin and the mayor of Kenosha had advised Trump against the visit because they feared an increase in tension. The self-proclaimed “President of Law and Order” held on to the trip just under two months before the presidential election.

Kenosha was hit by riots that were “directed against the police and anti-American,” Trump said. “It wasn’t a peaceful protest, it was domestic terrorism.” Trump also promised $ 1 million in support for the local police force and $ 4 million to rebuild stores in Kenosha.

Trump accused the Democrats of failure during his visit. He said that he had offered to help those in charge in the city and in the state of Wisconsin with federal officials to get the protests under control. “They just didn’t want us to come and then the destruction was done,” said the president.

No meeting with Blake’s family planned

Trump promised the owners of a burned down business quick help on Tuesday. Speaking of the police on site, the president said they did a “fantastic job”.

Trump also visited the security forces command center in a school in Kenosha. There the 74-year-old president said that some see law and order as “two terrible words”. But they are “beautiful”. A meeting between Trump and the family of the African American Jacob Blake, who was seriously injured by police shots in Kenosha, was not planned.