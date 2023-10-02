Former US President Donald Trump will be in court today in New York, where a civil trial against him for fraud begins. Trump himself announced it on his Truth Social platform, stating that “tomorrow morning (today, ed.) I will go to court to fight for my name and reputation.”

Trump pointed the finger at New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued him, and at Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the non-jury trial. ”This whole case is a disgrace. See you in court Monday morning,” Trump wrote.