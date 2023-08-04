Former US President Donald Trump will be arraigned tonight Dutch time (Thursday afternoon local time) at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington DC He was there to hear the charges against him regarding his attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election and, related to this, the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump pleaded not guilty to the judge.

#Trump #court #reverse #attempts #reverse #election #results #innocent