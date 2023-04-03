Nfter the unprecedented charges against ex-US President Donald Trump, the 76-year-old wants to appear in court in New York on Tuesday morning. He announced that on Monday night via the online network Truth Social, which he co-founded at. He will leave his private home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday at 12 noon. “On Tuesday morning, believe it or not, I will go to the courthouse. This is not America as it should be!”

According to media reports, the indictment hearing in Manhattan, to which Trump must appear, is scheduled for Tuesday. The case is about hush money payments to a porn actress. New York is preparing for a large crowd and demonstrations. The first protests have already been announced.

First criminal case against a former US President

Trump is using the indictment to once again present himself as a victim of a politically controlled judiciary and to mobilize his supporters, on whose votes he will depend when running for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is the first ex-president in the history of the United States to face criminal charges. The district attorney’s office in Manhattan announced charges against the Republican on Thursday evening. Trump has to travel to New York for the process. He will then be briefly detained to allow for fingerprints and police photographs to be taken. In these situations, the accused are often handcuffed. Whether this will happen in Trump’s case is very questionable. It is also considered certain that Trump will be able to return home afterwards.

The background to the process: Shortly before his election as President in 2016, Trump paid hush money to the porn actress Stormy Daniels. She claimed she had sex with him. Trump denies an affair, but not that money flowed. The payment could conflict with campaign finance rules.

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina once again rejected the allegations over the weekend. “It was a personal issue, not a campaign issue,” Tacopina told CNN on Sunday. There is also no evidence of an alleged falsification of business documents. The indictment has so far been kept under wraps – the exact charges and details are therefore still unclear and will only become public when the indictment is read out.