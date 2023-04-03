Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Donald Trump will most likely have to appear in court on Tuesday. While the ex-president is fighting, New York is increasing the police presence.

Washington, DC/New York – Following the unprecedented impeachment against the former US President donald trump the 76-year-old is expected in court in New York this week. The indictment hearing in Manhattan, to which Trump must appear, is scheduled for Tuesday (April 3). Trump announced this via the online network Truth Social, which he co-founded. “On Tuesday morning, believe it or not, I will go to the courthouse. This is not America as it should be!” wrote the former head of state.

The case concerns hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. She claimed she had sex with him. Trump denies an affair, but not that money flowed. The payment could conflict with campaign finance rules.

Donald Trump is the first ex-president in US history to face criminal charges. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

New York is preparing for a large crowd and demonstrations. The first protests have already been announced. Trump, in turn, announced a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday evening. He recently used the indictment to mobilize his supporters. Trump, again for a presidential candidacy running for the 2024 election is the first ex-president in US history to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump, the Martyr: Ex-President is ‘ready for this fight’

There has been speculation for some time as to whether Trump could use the unprecedented appearance at the New York court to stage himself and portray himself as a victim or martyr. Trump describes the charges as “political persecution and electoral interference”. His campaign team has already emphasized in the past few days that more than four million dollars in campaign donations had been collected in the first 24 hours after the indictment was announced. Trump’s poll numbers only went up as a result.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, once again dismissed the allegations over the weekend. “It was a personal issue, not a campaign issue,” Tacopina told the TV network Sunday (April 2). CNN. There is also no evidence of an alleged falsification of business documents. However, Trump was “ready for this fight”. The indictment is still under lock and key – the exact charges and details are therefore still unclear and will only become public when the indictment is read out.

According to several US media, the appointment for this is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. local time (8:15 p.m. CET) in the Manhattan courthouse. He would then be briefly detained in Manhattan for fingerprints and mugshots to be taken. In these situations, the accused are often handcuffed – whether this will happen in Trump’s case is very questionable. It is also considered certain that Trump will be able to return home afterwards. His team has already announced that Trump will give a speech on Tuesday evening at 8:15 p.m. local time (2:15 a.m. CEST) at his Mar-a-Lago estate in the state of Florida.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Pro-Trump protests announced: “MTG” speaks of “witch hunt”

The New York Young Republicans Club has called for a demonstration in a park near the courthouse on Tuesday. The radical Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to appear there. The ardent Trump supporter wrote down Twitter: “We must protest against the unconstitutional witch hunt!” The MP from Georgia, also known as “MTG”, is on the far right of the party, spreads conspiracy theories and regularly agitates against minorities.

In New York, the authorities have been increasing security for days. Barriers are set up in front of the courthouse in southern Manhattan. Plainclothes police officers in New York have been required to wear their service uniform for days to increase the visible police presence. So far, there have only been isolated protests in court and in front of Trump’s skyscraper in Manhattan, Trump Tower. (nak/dpa)