Donald Trump has arrived at the Miami court for the hearing intended to formalize the indictment of the former US president over the classified documents affair. As expected, Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts that were contested. The former president is accused of knowingly taking possession of national defense information, making false statements and plotting to obstruct attempts by federal authorities to repossess these documents.

“I’m going to court, it’s a witch hunt!!”, Trump himself announced on Truth Social as he was walking towards the court. And Trump aide Steven Cheung posted a video on Twitter of the former president’s motorcade crossing the streets of Miami to “go to court to fight the witch hunts.”

President Trump on the way to fight the witch-hunt. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cDOEIRx904 — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 13, 2023

Outside the building, hundreds of supporters of the former president protested by chanting slogans. Among them also Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who was defeated in the gubernatorial election in Arizona and was one of the most vocal supporters of Trump’s allegations of electoral fraud in 2020.