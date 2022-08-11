In four hours of interrogation with investigators from the New York prosecutor’s office, Letitia James, Donald Trump only answered the question about his personal details. This is what former president Ron Fischetti’s lawyer told Nbcnews. While an informed source revealed to the American broadcaster that Trump has invoked the fifth amendment that protects against self-incrimination “over 440 times”, refusing to answer as many questions.

Trump, however, did not remain completely silent: Fischetti said that the former president read to investigators a statement in which their investigation was branded as “the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country”, accusing James of “to conduct an open political campaign aimed at destroying me”.

The new details on yesterday’s deposition of Trump in New York come after the former president himself, shortly after entering the prosecutor’s office, had released a statement announcing that he “has no choice” but to invoke the fifth amendment. to what he called an “unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt”.

Even a spokesperson for James’s office later confirmed that Trump had refused to answer questions, without specifying how many times. “We do not comment on specific details but we can confirm that today our office conducted the deposition of former President Donald Trump – he said – the prosecutor took part in the deposition during which Mr Trump invoked the fifth amendment”.

Trump’s attorney, Fischetti, said it was Attorney Kevin Wallace who asked the questions, while James was present for about two hours as Trump was asked about valuations of different properties, signing documents, mortgages, loans. and size of your apartment. Questions that the former president did not answer.

James’s office is considering whether to initiate a civil lawsuit against Trump and his company after “finding strong evidence” that property valuations would have been inflated or manipulated to gain advantages with tax authorities and banks.