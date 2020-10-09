The United States Government imposed drastic sanctions on Iran’s banking sector on Thursday, thus taking a new and important step to paralyze the country’s economy and a few weeks before the presidential elections in which Donald Trump seeks re-election. Specifically, the Treasury Department sanctioned 18 large entities, which could greatly isolate that country of 80 million inhabitants from the global financial system, just as it tries to cope with the covid-19 pandemic.

However, the White House did not list specific accusations against most of the banks, but stated in a general way that the entire Iranian financial sector could be used to support Tehran’s controversial nuclear program and its “evil regional influence.” “Our sanctions programs will continue until Iran stops supporting terrorist activities and ends its nuclear programs,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Using this strategy, “illicit access to US dollars would be stopped,” I argue. In any event, the Treasury Department exempted transactions for humanitarian goods such as food and medicine. But it was a small concession that did not appease the criticism from Tehran. “In the midst of a pandemic, the US regime wants to destroy our last channels to pay for our basic needs,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced on Twitter.

“Iranians will survive this latest cruelty, but conspiring to starve a people is a crime against humanity,” he added. In a similar line. For the analyst Barbara Slavin, of the Atlantic Council think tank, “these sanctions are sadism disguised as foreign policy.” “They will not bring the Iranian government to its knees, but they will weaken ordinary people (and) encourage the black market,” he said.

For their part, several European diplomats believe that the US sanctions have dire humanitarian consequences, as few institutions in other countries are willing to take the risks of eventual legal action in the world’s largest economy if they deal with Iran.

Despite the criticism, the State Department insisted on its thesis. “Our sanctions are directed against the regime and its corrupt leaders who used the wealth of the Iranian people to fuel a radical and revolutionary cause that has brought untold suffering to the Middle East and beyond,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Month and a half term



The US Executive will make the sanctions effective in 45 days, giving companies time to close transactions in Iran. In addition, the deadline will probably give those who negotiate with this country the opportunity to see the results of the presidential elections on November 3 beforehand. Polls show Trump lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden, who supports a return to diplomacy with Tehran.

The controversial US president has pursued a “maximum pressure” policy aimed at controlling Iran, the archrival of the allies of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel. He mobilized in particular to halt all Iranian oil exports, thereby ignoring a deal negotiated with former President Barack Obama through which Iran reduced its nuclear program.

In 2018, Trump withdrew the United States from the international agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue, considering that its text is insufficient to prevent Tehran from equipping itself with nuclear weapons. It also sought to end Iran’s “destabilizing” behavior in the Middle East, which is why the White House reinstated and tightened the US sanctions lifted in 2015.