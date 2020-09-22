US President Donald Trump is strict about Iran. Amid tensions between the two countries over nuclear weapons, the Trump government has now decided to impose some new sanctions on Iran. This information was given by quoting CNN report.

According to the report, the US imposed a new ban on Iranian officials and institutions on Monday. The purpose of this ban is said to stop the transfer of conventional weapons. President Trump has also issued a statement regarding this.

Trump said, “My action today is clear to the Iranian regime and the international community that sanctions will also be imposed on what Iran stands for.” President Donald Trump added, “My administration is in Iran’s nuclear, ballistic missile and conventional Will use every tool to stop weapons. “

Mike Pompeo said, “The UN sanctions on Iran have been re-imposed indefinitely. We will ensure that this remains in place until Iran changes its behavior.”

According to CNN, the US said a new executive order was issued just days after UN sanctions were unilaterally imposed on Iran, which was lifted under Iran’s nuclear deal. However, the US efforts were rejected by other members of the UN Security Council, who said that Washington did not have the legal authority to impose the snapback ban.