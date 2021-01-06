US President Donald Trump introduced new sanctions against Chinese companies. The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump decided to restrict any transactions with the owners of eight Chinese applications, including payment systems Alipay and WeChat Pay. According to him, these services can access users’ personal information and be used by the Chinese government to spy on US citizens.

It is noted that Trump’s decree on the introduction of restrictions will enter into force only after 45 days, when US President-elect Joe Biden comes to power. Trump’s successor may abandon these measures.

Earlier, the House of Representatives of the US Congress unanimously passed a bill that could deprive Chinese companies of the opportunity to list their shares on American exchanges. The document notes that the project should solve a long-term problem, aggravated by trade disputes between the United States and China.