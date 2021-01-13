The Democrats have passed a resolution in the US House of Representatives to initiate impeachment proceedings against the elected President Donald Trump.

The oppressive images of the riot U.S. Capitol * have an effect.

have an effect. As a consequence, US President should Donald Trump * be removed from office * – also so that he cannot run again.

be removed from office * – also so that he cannot run again. How promising is that? An expert weighs up – and warns on one point of Trump’s successor Joe Biden.

Update from January 13th, 5.41 a.m.: The incumbent US Vice President Mike Pence has an immediate removal of the president Donald Trump about a Additional articles the Constitution officially rejected. In a letter to the House of Representatives published Tuesday evening, Pence said that such a move, which should be initiated by him and several cabinet members, was not in the interests of the nation.

At the same time, the Democrats are pursuing another strategy: Im US House of Representatives will be in the course of Wednesday (local time) the vote on the official opening of a Impeachment procedure expected against Trump. According to German time, the procedure up to the final vote could drag on until late Wednesday evening, possibly even into Thursday night. A majority is expected. Individual Republican MPs also announced that they would vote to remove their party colleagues from office.

Trump defends speech before storming the Capitol and attacks impeachment plans

Update from January 12, 8:55 p.m .: “It was analyzed and people found what I said was entirely appropriate,” said US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Trump is referring to his speech that he gave to his supporters before the storm on the US Capitol. Internet companies and the impeachment proceedings are to blame for the outbreak of violence – and thus apparently stepping into his defense.

Because of the impeachment prepared against him “Incitement to riot” condemned Trump as “the continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics”. The procedure is “absolutely ridiculous” and “dangerous” for the country. Trump spoke on his way to Texas, where he wanted to visit the border wall with Mexico.

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence hold together (archive photo). © Carolyn Kaster / AP / dpa

Trump impeachment for “inciting riot”: Introduction on Wednesday

Update from January 12th, 6:29 am: “Incitement to riot“- this is the prepared impeachment against Donald Trump (74) (see also update from January 11th, 5:52 p.m.). The House of Representatives wants to get on with the on Wednesday Impeachment proceedings of the 74-year-old. A majority seems certain because that Democrats make up the majority in the House of Representatives, and individual MPs from Trump’s Republicans could also vote for the impeachment. But time is ticking.

Trump’s term of office ends regularly on January 20th at noon, then becomes his successor Joe Biden sworn in. Given the shortness of the time, it is almost impossible that Trump will be deposed due to an impeachment by then, especially since the Senate is on a break until January 19.

The Democrats are pushing for it Vice President Mike PenceTo depose Trump. The basis would be 25. Amendment to the US Constitutionwith which the Vice-President and a majority of the Cabinet can declare the President incapacitated – immediately. Pence announced on Monday that he had the constitutional amendment Not wants to apply.

Trump and Pence – First meeting after storming the Capitol

While Trump’s tenure was always loyal to his deputy Pence. After the riot at the Capitol, he kept his distance. But now Pence met with Trump in the White House and then let it be known that he did not want to use the constitutional amendment. A senior government official said the president and his deputy had “a good conversation” in the Oval Office. Both wanted to continue “their work for the country” until the end of Trump’s term on Wednesday next week.

Update from January 11th, 5:52 p.m .: The Democrats have in US House of Representatives tabled a resolution to a Impeachment proceedings against the voted out President Donald Trump for “incitement to riot” to initiate. That said the MP Ted Lieu, who belongs to the Democrats, on Monday via Twitter. He played a leading role in the resolution. This is already the second impeachment proceedings with regard to Donald Trump.

The Democrats control that House of Representatives and can with their majority the charge against the President decide on. It is said that this will be voted on this week. Then the senate deal with it. A result before January 20th is therefore virtually impossible.

The Article of Impeachment: Incitement to Insurrection, drafted by Rep @davidcicilline, @RepRaskin, me & @HouseJudiciary staff, has now been formally introduced at the House pro forma session today. https://t.co/Y6ntbSXF9G pic.twitter.com/MfB4CpqC6C – Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 11, 2021

Update from January 11th, 5:22 p.m .: Mick Mulvaney was when Chief of Staff for more than a year Donald Trumps closest Employee. After the storm on that Capitol he stepped back. In an interview with the mirror he now explained the reason: “I wanted to make it clear: In our party, in the government and in the environment of the President are there people who feel that what happened on Wednesday is a shame and a farce. We don’t want to be associated with it. “

Regarding the Employee in the White house he believes that they are currently trying to “survive every single day without further major damage”. He’s expecting one peaceful change of power, but points out that with his “predictions about the behavior of the President in the past “was wrong.

Trump impeachment: Democrats present resolution

Update from January 11th, 3:45 p.m .: Already this Monday around 11 a.m. (local time / 5 p.m. CET) the Democrats will pass the resolution for a Impeachment proceedings to introduce. They complain about it Donald Trump for “inciting an uprising” due to its role in the Storming the Capitol at. This was announced by the US television channel CNN. “It threatened the integrity of the democratic system, disrupted the peaceful transfer of power and endangered an equal branch of government. He was showing his confidence as President in the obvious violation of the people of the United States, ”the resolution said second impeachment proceedings against the outgoing US president should toast.

The person who is running the Executive Branch of our government is deranged, unhinged, and dangerous. @ 60Minutes pic.twitter.com/HoiTWc1zQx – Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 11, 2021

Democrats want second impeachment process: party takes action against Donald Trump

First report from January 11th, 2 p.m .: Washington – Donald Trump should leave the White House, find the political opponents of the US President – especially after the Capitol Storm * by a mob * apparently incited by him. The fact that Trump stirred up the rioters is (not only) them US Democrats * for sure. You are already striving Impeachment procedure Number two on.

That should be on Monday or Tuesday House of Representatives Vote on a resolution that Vice President Mike Pence calls for the removal of Trump. If Pence fails to do so, the Congress Chamber should call in immediately parliamentary impeachment procedure against Trump, like the Chairwoman of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced.

Impeachment for Donald Trump? Pelosi wants to give a pence an ultimatum

Trump’s term of office only runs until January 20thwhen the Election winner Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President *. But the Democrats do not want to allow Trump to finish his term in office, and they have several in the process MPs from Trump’s Republicans as an ally. “We will act with urgency to protect our constitution and our democracy,” wrote Pelosi in a letter to her parliamentary colleagues.

As the Democrat explained, Pence should have one in the House of Representatives resolution 24 hour time limit be set to be based on the demand for Trump’s removal Amendment 25 to the US Constitution enter into. The article gives the vice-president the opportunity, together with the cabinet, to remove the president if they consider him incapacitated. Pence has recently distanced himself from Trump. However, he has so far not indicated that he could be ready for Trump’s removal.

Trump impeachment after Capitol storm? “He will continue to play a strong role”

But are the efforts a waste of strength? According to many Experts | beautiful. For example when it comes to Markus Kaim from the Science and Politics Foundation (SWP) based in Berlin. He thinks the project is “Not very promising”. For a formal removal process in Congress or the determination of the Incapacity the outgoing US president lacks the necessary two-thirds majority in the Senate, said Kaim im ZDF- “Morning Magazine”.

Even more: Trump stay Power factor in the Republican Party *, believes Kaim. All Republicans who are now for that Election 2024 positioned, be aware that 74 million voters would have voted for Trump. “It’s going to be a form of Trumpism without Trump give and accordingly he will continue to play a strong role. ”

The proposal of the Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD *), together with the USA Plan to strengthen democracies Kaim believes that it is right to develop. During Trump’s tenure, “the West was discredited as a model,” he said. “The Decline of American democracy has just led to many authoritarian or totalitarian countries making fun of the West ”. He was thinking of Russia and China.

.@JoeBiden will have our hands full clearing up the rubble from Trump. It is also in Europe’s interest that this succeeds. We are ready to actively support, for example Biden’s “Network of Democracies”, which fits well with our “Alliance for Multilateralism”. – Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) January 11, 2021

Future US President: Expert also sees an “America First” attitude in education

Also in the “Morgenmagazin” (ZDF), Maas now said that Trump had in recent years “With a lot of hatred and agitation” Made politics and set on mobilizing its supporters through polarization. The federal government expects the US under the future president Joe Biden “Returns to the international stage as a responsible player”.

Expert Kaim warned, however excessive optimism. “Joe Biden will also have a domestic political presidency for the first time,” he said. The future president has many details like Commercial issues “Let it be seen that a variant of “America First” will also be part of his political agenda ”. It just won’t be as aggressive and hostile as it was under Trump.

The Democrats as well as some Republicans accuse Trump of direct joint responsibility for the riots in the Capitol *. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

