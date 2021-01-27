Donald Trump remains in the focus in Washington. The second impeachment process starts. The chairman of the Supreme Court does not take the chair.

Ex-President Donald Trump is no longer responsible for US politics.

is no longer responsible for US politics. But in one Impeachment proceedings * against himself he has to answer politically for the assault on the Capitol.

against himself he has to answer politically for the assault on the Capitol. With Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat is to lead the process. (see update from January 25, 10:16 p.m.).

Update from January 27, 8:10 a.m.: The hopes of US Democrats for a conviction of the former president Donald Trump in the Impeachment-Process have suffered a significant setback. In a vote they presented themselves on Tuesday 45 the 50 Republican Senators behind a motion because of the process Storming the Capitol For unconstitutional to explain.

The Republican Rand Paul argued that the process was unconstitutional because Trump left office on January 20. The Senate Democratic Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, called Paul’s argument “Simply wrong”. Otherwise, a president could have an impeachment and a Ban on office escape by committing crimes against the country just before the end of his term in office or stepping down before a trial in the Senate.

Ex-President Donald Trump: Great support in the Republican party base

Tuesday’s vote made it increasingly unrealistic that the Congress Chamber would do what is necessary to convict Trump Two-thirds majority will come about. Should the 50 Democratic senators vote unanimously for a condemnation of Trump, they would at least have to join forces 17 Republicans connect.

Trump enjoys the Party base still has great support and exerts great influence on the party even after being voted out of office. Many Republicans fear the wrath of the ex-president and therefore avoid speaking out against him openly – even if the riot in the Capitol continues radical Trump supporters on January 6th and the behavior of the ex-president sparked indignation among many of them.

A majority of Republicans are against a conviction of ex-President Donald Trump (archive image) © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Trump impeachment reaches US Senate: Biden skeptical – “He has not changed that much”

Update from January 26th, 9.48pm: Preparations for the Impeachment process against the former US president Donald Trump are running at full speed. On Tuesday they are 100 Senators by Senate Chairman Patrick Leahy as Jury been sworn in. He took the parliamentarians’ oath to practice “impartial justice according to the constitution and the law” in the process.

The process in the Senate is in the second week of February start. Until then, Trump and his lawyers can prepare for the trial. The ex-president will “Incitement to riot” accused. However, would have to for one Guilty verdict a Two-thirds majority of the Senate against Republican Trump, whose party, like the Democrats, has 50 of the 100 senators.

Impeachment by Donald Trump: Indictment filed against ex-US President in the Senate

Update from January 26, 6:17 a.m.: Ex-President Donald Trump If a guilty verdict is found, there is a threat of a suspension of office: On the night of Tuesday of our time, he has US Congress he took a further step towards the subsequent impeachment proceedings: Representatives of the House of Representatives were formally submitted to the Senate Indictment against the Republican because of “Incitement to riot” Washington a. The process is scheduled to begin there in two weeks.

In a solemn ceremony the nine deputies, appointed by the chairman, walked Nancy Pelosi (Democrats), silently walking through the halls of the US Capitol to the senate wing. You will act as the prosecutor. In the Senate the chairman of the prosecutors read Jamie Raskin, the so-called impeachment. Trump “threatened the integrity of the democratic system” and “hindered the peaceful transfer of power,” it says.

US President Biden skeptical about impeachment: “He hasn’t changed that much”

The 100 senators take the role of jury in the trial. For this task they are to be sworn in this Tuesday. The senior senator, the 80-year-old Democrat, takes the role of chairman Patrick Leahy.

CNN reports, however, that US President Joe Biden sees little chance of success in the matter. He doesn’t think enough Republicans would vote for a conviction in the Senate. “The Senate has changed since I was there. But he hasn’t changed that much “he told the US broadcaster. At least two thirds of the senatorial votes would be required. 50 of them are US Democrats, so they would need the support of 17 Republicans.

Nine members of the US House of Representatives submit the impeachment indictment against ex-President Donald Trump in a ceremony in the Capitol. © Melina Mara / POOL / AFP

Impeachment for Donald Trump? Surprising change – suddenly someone else is leading the process

Update from January 25, 9:36 p.m .: Like the US news channel CNN wants to have learned from two sources, the presiding judge should not Supreme Court the Impeachment proceedings versus Donald Trump should lead, rather the democratic Senator Patrick Leahy take on this task. According to the rules of procedure, the presiding judge is actually in charge of the Supreme Court the Impeachment proceedings against the US President in the Senate.

At the first try, Donald Trump to be removed from office still headed John Roberts the proceedings – presiding judge on Supreme Court. There Trump but no longer be president, get loud CNN Senator Leahy be responsible for it. On Monday evening (local time) the indictment of House of Representatives to the senate be transmitted. There the chairman of the procedure is to be sworn in. Its task will be to win the 100 Senators to take the oath im Impeachment proceedings Act as a jury and make the final decision Donald Trump will meet.

The real one Procedure against the former US president should begin in the second week of February. How long it could take is not yet foreseeable. However, experts assume that it will not exceed the 21 days of the first procedure from 2020. A result could therefore be expected at the end of February – even earlier, according to US experts.

Impeachment for Trump? Republicans deeply divided – final push for the former figurehead seems possible

First report from January 25th, 3:20 p.m .: Washington, DC – a Impeachment proceedings against someone who is no longer in office? That sounds bizarre at first, but it does US Senate will deal with exactly that in the near future. And there is a reason.

Donald Trump left the White House on January 20th. But for the time being it remains possible that he will return there again. In the USA everyone can US President complete up to two terms of office. The rumor mill has been simmering for a long time: Will Trump run again in 2024? Is he starting his own party? “We’ll be back in some form,” * he called ambiguously to his followers before he was with his wife for the last time Melania Trump boarded Air Force One *.

For the Democrats and some republican in the US Congress this thought is a horror. With the storm on that Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6th, many of the House representatives saw their chance. “Incitement to riot” is the charge, which Donald Trump in Impeachment proceedings should be found guilty. Trump is said to have misled his supporters with his speeches to violently storm the heart of democracy in the US capital.

Donald Trump before impeachment: Senate has to decide – Lifelong official suspension at federal level?

In addition to the Democrats, ten Republicans also voted in the House of Representatives * for opening the procedure. Back then, Donald Trump was US President for a few days. Ultimately, however, it is up to him to decide whether he will be politically condemned Senate*. If that happened, a momentous step could take place: In another vote, the Chamber of Parliament would be able to ban Trump from becoming president again. That is what some are aiming for.

For a first conviction, however, a two-thirds majority of the senators present is required. The nominal figure is 50:50 for the two major parties – including independent MPs. At least 17 Republicans should have that Impeachment agree if all Democratic MPs participate and everyone is present. Whether this will happen is still completely open.

An argument that could become important: Does Trump actually found his own party and pull his loyal supporters away from it Republican Party * off, it would do immense damage to Republicans in the US. Other voices, on the other hand, argue that impeachment would divide the nation even further – and are therefore against it.

Impeachment of Donald Trump: Republicans discuss their strategy

As the Washington Post reported that should Republican National Committee (RNC), the national organizing body of the Republican Party, discussed how they should react to the impeachment. The Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who attacked Trump several times, supported an impeachment procedure. “Truth and justice are needed,” he told Fox News Sunday. He left it open whether he would vote for or against impeachment.

senator Marco Rubio on the other hand, said on the same broadcast that he considered the process “stupid” and harmful to the US, even if Trump was “responsible for some of the events”. A process would stir everything up again, instead Rubio wishes: “We have to work on some really important things.” Voters would have to decide who to vote in the end.

But there are also Republicans who continue to cling to Trump. senator Rand Paul for example, the US broadcaster ABC called for an investigation into the election fraud. “We never had a presentation in court where we actually looked at the evidence.”

Impeachment: The indictment will be read out in the Senate on Monday (local time)

So there are controversial and strategically important decisions to be made. At the Monday should the indictment initiate the Impeachment process be submitted. The announced the top of the Democrats in Congress, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, on Friday. Then the indictment will be read out in the Senate – 7 p.m. local time, 1 a.m. CET on Tuesday. The hot phase of the negotiations is to begin in the second week of February. The new US President Joe Biden that suits you. In this way, the Senate can first vote on its nominated ministers and deal with important government projects *.

Trump * is the first president in US history to be the focus of impeachment proceedings for the second time. The first trial 2019 because of the so-called Ukraine affair ended with an acquittal. (cibo) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Nicholas Kamm / AFP