The US Supreme Court has agreed to rule on the immunity of former US president Donald Trump. The US media reported it. The Court agreed to expedite the case and hear arguments for and against the week of April 22. The justices, who have a conservative majority (6 to 3), will consider whether the prosecution of Trump on allegations that he conspired to subvert the results of the 2020 election can proceed or whether he is entitled to presidential immunity.

The Supreme Court has so far never ruled on a similar matter and whether a former president is immune from criminal liability for alleged illegal acts committed while in office. The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia had rejected the former US president's request for total immunity in recent days and had ruled that he had to go to trial to defend himself from accusations of having conspired to subvert the results of the 2020 elections, won by Joe Biden, and that he committed a series of crimes with the aim of remaining in office.

The Supreme Court earlier this month heard arguments in a separate case questioning whether Trump disqualified himself from running for a second term under the 14th Amendment's “prohibition of insurrection” over the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.