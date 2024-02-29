When American voters go to the polls in November, with Donald Trump likely on the ballot as the Republican nominee, a federal jury may find itself deciding whether the former president attempted to steal the 2020 election. This is one of the possible outcomes of the Supreme Court's decision to uphold Trump's appeal of his immunity from charges of attempting to subvert the election results of four years ago.

According to what was announced by the Court, the presentation of the parties' arguments will begin on April 22nd, and in the meantime the trial – which was initially supposed to start on March 4th – remains frozen. At this point, the Court's decision cannot arrive before May, more likely June. And if he does not accept Trump's claim of immunity, the trial will finally be able to resume with preliminary hearings.

Trump's fate, the scenarios

But Judge Tanya Chutkan has already said she would give Trump about three months to prepare for the new trial, which at this point could only begin in late summer or fall. So right in the last weeks of the presidential campaign. In such a scenario, Trump would have to alternate appearances in the courtroom, in the dock, and debates and rallies in key states. The process, which could last several months, could also end after Election Day.

Not to mention that Judge Chutkan, appointed by Barack Obama, could find herself in the difficult position of having to force the Republican candidate for the White House to appear in court at the height of the election campaign, and could therefore decide to exempt him from appearing or even postpone the trial until after the elections. She has so far said that Trump's political campaign will have no influence on decisions about the trial calendar which, according to her, could begin at the end of August.

One thing is certain, however: the Court's decision dismantles special prosecutor Jack Smith's tenacious attempts to try Trump before the elections. And instead it rewards the dilatory strategy of the former president and his lawyers who since last December have blocked the preliminary hearings of the trial in which Trump is accused of having participated in a plot to overturn the election results, which culminated with the assault on Congress on January 6, using the argument of presidential immunity.

That is, Trump's actions were part of his official presidential activities and therefore cannot be the basis for criminal charges. The argument has not been accepted by the courts that have expressed their opinions so far and constitutional experts expect that the Supreme Court – which however has a clear conservative majority, 6 to 3, with three judges appointed by Trump – will not accept them either.

In contemplating the various scenarios, however, we must also consider the one in which the process does not end before the elections, but rather extends to 2025, and Trump wins the elections. At this point he would find himself appointing an attorney general who could close the case completely. A possibility feared by anti-Trumps, both left and right.

“Postponing the January 6 trial suppresses crucial evidence that Americans have a right to hear,” said Liz Cheney, the Republican who first lost her place in the party leadership and then her seat for her outspoken criticism of Trump for the his role in the assault on Congress. Trump instead obviously thanked the Supreme Court, citing unspecified “legal experts who are extremely pleased with the decision to accept the appeal on presidential immunity”.

“Without presidential immunity – the Truth Social post continues – a president could not act appropriately or make decisions in the best interests of the United States.” “Presidents – he concludes – would always be worried, even paralyzed, by the prospect of unjust indictments and revenge once they leave office. This could lead to extortion and blackmail against a president.”