Former US President Donald Trump told members of the Republican Party he would help them win next year’s congressional elections, but declined to say whether he would seek a presidential term in the 2024 election.

Trump hosted a dinner at his club in Florida for Republican National Committee donors who spend the weekend in Palm Beach preparing the party’s future course.

“We are meeting here tonight to talk about the future of the Republican party – and what we need to do to put our candidates on a path to victory,” Trump said, according to a transcript of his speech to the group seen by Reuters.

He added, “I stand before you tonight and I am confident that in 2022 we will be able to restore the House of Representatives and we will take back the Senate. Then in 2024 a Republican candidate will win the White House.”

The former US president said any talk of his own plans would wait until after the November 2022 election.