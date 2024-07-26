«I will be returning to Butler, Pennsylvania for a big, beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighter hero, Coreyand those brave patriots wounded two weeks ago. What a day it will be: fight, fight, fight!»: so Donald Trump announced on Truth that he will return to hold a rally in the same place where he suffered the attack and where a firefighter died. “Stay tuned for details,” he added.



Donald Trump also used his Truth Social platform to attack FBI chief Christopher Wray – appointed by him in 2017 – after his testimony to Congress on the attack on the tycoon He said he was not sure whether it was a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear. while holding an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. “FBI head Christopher Wray told Congress he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI didn’t even check!), but he was sure that crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘calm.’ Wrong!” he writes.

“That’s why,” he continues, “he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our country at record levels. His only goal is to destroy the January 6 patriots, raid Mar-a-Lago, and rescue the lunatics of the radical left, like those in Washington now burning American flags and spray-painting our great national monuments, without punishment.”No, unfortunately it was a bullet that hit my ear, and it hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel.. The hospital called it a “bullet wound to the ear,” and that’s what it was. No wonder the once-legendary FBI has lost America’s trust!” he added.