“If I am not elected it will be a bloodbath for the country“. This was stated by the former president of the United States, Donald Trump during a rally in Dayton, Ohio to support Bernie Moreno, candidate for a vacant seat in the Senate. Trump, referring to the assault on Capitol Hill, began the his speech asking the rally participants to stand up for the “January 6 hostages treated horribly and unfairly”.

“Migrants? In some cases they are not people”

Former US President Donald Trump escalated his dehumanizing rhetoric towards migrants by saying that some accused of crimes “aren't people.” “I don't know if they can be called people,” Trump said. “In some cases they're not people, in my opinion. But I'm not allowed to say that because the radical left says that's a terrible thing to say.”

“Your social security will be destroyed by people coming in. There are too many of them. It's not sustainable,” said the former American president. “Joe Biden is costing you your healthcare and Social Security. I promised that I will always protect Social Security and Medicare. We won't make cuts,” he says, announcing the resumption of large-scale drilling. “We have liquid gold in the ground. We will drill relentlessly.”

Trump is in Ohio to support Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. During his speech Moreno stated that foreigners coming to the United States should learn English. “We don't need to vote in five different languages. Let's learn the language,” Moreno said: “It means you assimilate. You become part of America. America doesn't become part of you.”

The issue of immigration promises to be a central issue during the presidential campaign. Trump and President Joe Biden staged visits to Texas border cities last month, criticizing each other over the recent surge in illegal immigration. Trump claimed that the influx of migrants was 'a Joe Biden invasion'. Biden blamed Trump for stalling a bipartisan $20 billion measure to increase detention capacity and hire thousands of Border Patrol agents.