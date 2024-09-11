“I won the debate. And it was 3 against 1.” Donald Trump has no doubts: he considers himself the clear winner of the televised debate with Kamala Harris. The former president and the current vice president faced off in the debate moderated by ABC and broadcast from Philadelphia. “It was a great night. I think it was my best debate ever, especially considering it was 3 to 1,” he wrote on the social Truth, accusing the two ABC News journalists, Linsey Davis and David Muir, of bias, who repeatedly corrected the Republican candidate’s statements. “People are saying it was a great victory,” adds Trump, who publishes the results of some polls related to the debate: all the surveys cited in the posts attribute a landslide victory to the former president in the televised debate.

“It was my best debate that I’ve ever had. The polls are great, overwhelming,” Trump reiterated to reporters after the debate. Harris “wants another debate because she got beat. I don’t know if we’re going to have another debate… The polls are great, regardless of that… It was an interesting night, a great night. The moderators were very unfair, it was a 3-1. But despite that, it was a great night. I knew the moderators would be terrible, this is the worst network and always has been. Harris immediately called for a second debate because she lost. I don’t think she did well, she didn’t protect her vice presidential candidate and she distanced herself from Biden: I think that’s a big deal.”