There Will Not Be Another Donald Trump-Kamala Harris Debateas proposed by the campaign of the vice president and Democratic candidate. Trump himself ruled it out, in a post on Truth Social in which he wrote that “there will not be a third debate”, counting the one in June with Joe Biden and the one Tuesday Night with Harris.



Harris’s look at the future beats Trump’s America First: “I’m a new generation.” The tycoon: “The Dems want to kill children” from our correspondent ALBERTO SIMONI September 11, 2024

«Kamala should focus on what she should have done during the last four years. “There will be no third debate,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social. “When a boxer loses a match, the first words out of his mouth are: “I want a rematch”“, Trump wrote. “The polls clearly show that I won the debate against fellow Democrat Kamala Harris, the radical left nominee, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a second debate,” he added.