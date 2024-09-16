WASHINGTON. Second assassination attempt against Trump in two months. A man was stopped by the Secret Service, when it was late in the evening in Italy: the agents opened fire on the suspect: through a fence he had pointed an assault rifle at the tycoon, who was playing golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The attacker was identified as Ryan Ruth, 58 years old from Hawaii. The tycoon says he is even more “determined” in his race for the White House: “I will never give up”.

”I am relieved that the former president is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened.” Thus, US President Joe Biden wrote on ‘X’ that he had ”been briefed by my team on what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt on former President Trump.” Recalling that he had ”said repeatedly” that ”our country has no place for political violence or any form of violence,” Biden explained that he had ”charged my team to continue to ensure that the Secret Service has all the resources, capabilities and protections necessary to ensure the continued safety of the former President.”

To find out more

Fear for Trump, the escort shoots a gunman near his Golf Club: “He wanted to kill him” – the report by Alberto Simoni

Who is the suspect Ryan Routh: conspiracy theorist, gun fan, voted for Trump, for the pro-Russian Tulsi Gabbard, then for Biden – Alberto Simoni’s character

How Did He Know Trump Was There? The Suspicion of a Whistleblower and Seven Dark Spots – The Backstory