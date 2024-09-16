WASHINGTON. Second assassination attempt against Trump in two months. A man was stopped by the Secret Service, when it was late in the evening in Italy: the agents opened fire on the suspect: through a fence he had pointed an assault rifle at the tycoon, who was playing golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The attacker was identified as Ryan Ruth, 58 years old from Hawaii. The tycoon says he is even more “determined” in his race for the White House: “I will never give up”.
”I am relieved that the former president is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened.” Thus, US President Joe Biden wrote on ‘X’ that he had ”been briefed by my team on what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt on former President Trump.” Recalling that he had ”said repeatedly” that ”our country has no place for political violence or any form of violence,” Biden explained that he had ”charged my team to continue to ensure that the Secret Service has all the resources, capabilities and protections necessary to ensure the continued safety of the former President.”
US Vice President Kamala Harris said she was “troubled” and condemned “political violence” after an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Sunday. “I am deeply troubled by the possible assassination attempt on former President Trump,” she said, “and I want to be clear: I condemn political violence. We must all do our part to ensure this incident does not lead to further violence.” In a statement released by the White House, Harris said she was “grateful that former President Trump is safe. I commend the US Secret Service and our law enforcement partners for their vigilance.” Harris added that “as President Biden has said, our Administration will ensure that the Secret Service has all the resources, capabilities and protections necessary to carry out their critical mission.”
”I am relieved that the former president is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened.” Thus, US President Joe Biden wrote on ‘X’ that he had ”been briefed by my team on what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt on former President Trump.” Recalling that he had ”said repeatedly” that ”our country has no place for political violence or any form of violence.” Biden explained that he had ”charged my team to continue to ensure that the Secret Service has all the resources, capabilities and protections necessary to ensure the continued safety of the former President.” Biden then said that ”a suspect is in custody and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former president and those around him safe.”
Washington. ”No one is trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala”. This is how the CEO of ‘X’ Elon Musk, supporter of the Republican candidate for the White House Donald Trump, commented in a post on the attempted assassination of the former American president.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is “shocked by the second assassination attempt” against former US President Donald Trump and “relieved to learn that this one also failed.” “But we shouldn’t rely on luck,” Netanyahu stressed in a post published on the Israeli Prime Minister’s official X account. My wife “Sara and I send our best wishes to Donald and Melania, hoping that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent such deadly attacks against a US presidential candidate in advance,” the Israeli prime minister added
”It was certainly an interesting day!” yesterday, when a man was arrested near Donald Trump’s golf course with a rifle. The former American president wrote this on Truth sociale, expressing ”thanks to everyone for your concern and good wishes”. In particular, he added, ”I want to thank the US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his office of brave and dedicated patriots, and all law enforcement, for the incredible work done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th president of the United States and the Republican candidate in the next presidential election, safe”. Trump then said that ”the work done today was absolutely extraordinary. I am very proud to be an American”.
