Speaking during a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump said: “I did the same thing with NATO, and I made them pay. NATO was bankrupt until I came in. I said everyone would pay. They said: ‘Well, if we don’t pay, will you still protect us?’” Trump said, speaking during a rally in Conway, South Carolina. “I said absolutely not. They couldn’t believe the response.”

He added: “One of the heads of a large country stood up and said: Well, sir, if we do not pay and we are attacked by Russia, will you protect us? I said: You did not pay, you are late. He said: 'Yes, let's assume that happened.'” (He said “Trump: No, I'm not going to protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You have to pay. (Then) the money flows.”

It is noteworthy that NATO countries' spending began to increase in the last two years of the administration of former US President Barack Obama, after the Crimean peninsula joined Russia in 2014.

NATO stated on its website that 2022 was “the eighth consecutive year of rising defense spending across European allies and Canada.”

The NATO Charter stipulates that each member state spends no less than 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense affairs.