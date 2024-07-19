“I’m running to be president of all America, not half America.”. Donald Trump formally accepts the Republican nomination for the presidential election on November 5, 2024. The former president takes the stage at the convention in Milwaukee for the speech lasting more than an hour that closes the event.

“I stand before you with a message of confidence, strength and hope. In four months, we will have an incredible victory,” Trump said, his right ear still bandaged after being shot in the right ear by a 20-year-old sniper at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. “I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America. The divisions in our society must be healed quickly. There is no victory by winning half of America. I accept with pride, with faith and devotion, the nomination for President of the United States.“, he claims.

The story of the attack

“I am here because of Almighty God,” says the former president, who thanks the “overwhelming support” he received after the attack. “The assassin’s bullet was inches from taking my life. Many have asked me what happened: I will tell you exactly what it is, you will not hear it from me a second time because it is too painful to tell,” he says, recalling “the beautiful hot afternoon in Butler.”

“I got off the stage, everyone was happy. I started a very strong speech, I was talking about the great work done by my administration on immigration. Behind me, on the right, a big screen showed a sign with the data related to immigration in my mandate. I turned to the right, I was ready to turn around a little more: luckily I didn’t. I heard a hissing sound and something hit me hard in the right ear. I said to myself, ‘What is that? It could just be a bullet.’ I put my hand to my ear, there was blood everywhere. I knew I was under attack, I went to the ground, more bullets were whistling,” Trump says.

“The Secret Service agents came down on stage, they are exceptional people, they took a great risk. They came down on me to protect me. The blood was everywhere, but I felt safe because God was with me, I felt it.. If I hadn’t moved my head before the shot, the bullet would have hit the target perfectly and I wouldn’t be here tonight. The most extraordinary thing is that in these cases, when so many bullets are fired, the crowd runs away: in this case it didn’t happen, thousands of people didn’t move. Nobody ran away. Many thought I was dead, they saw the blood. They knew I was in trouble and they didn’t abandon me”, he says, reconstructing the scene in which “the bullets were flying”.

“Then everything stopped. The Secret Service snipers took out the sniper with a single bullet. I shouldn’t be here today“, he says, prompting chants of ‘You have to be here’ from the crowd. “I’m only here by the grace of God Almighty. People’s faces were sad, they thought I was dead. I wanted to make a signal, I raised my fist and started yelling ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’. With my fist raised, the crowd realized I was okay and roared like I’ve never heard in my life. I’ve never heard anything like it,” he says before remembering Corey Comperatore, the former firefighter who was shot and killed while attending the rally.

