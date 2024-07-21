Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate in the upcoming presidential election, said that he did not receive any prior warning from anyone about a potential problem before the election rally he held in Pennsylvania last week, which witnessed an assassination attempt that resulted in an injury to his right ear.

“Nobody mentioned it, nobody said there was a problem, I could have waited 15 minutes. They could have said let’s wait 15 minutes, 20 minutes, five minutes, whatever. Nobody said anything,” Trump said in an interview on Saturday.

“I think it was a mistake,” he continued. “How did someone get on that roof? Why wasn’t it reported?”