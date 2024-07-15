USA, Trump: “This is how I saved myself”. Biden: “Differences are resolved at the ballot box and not with bullets”

Donald Trump he is alive by a miracle. The bullet shot that grazed him in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvaniaif only it had been aimed a few centimetres to the right it would have most likely killed him. The former president himself admitted this in the evening, when despite the wound he decided to to give a signal going to the republican convention in Milwaukee. “I am safe,” Trump explained, “for having turned away from the crowd to turn it toward a screen with notes for my speech. I rarely take my eyes off the crowd. If I hadn’t done it at that moment, well, we wouldn’t be talking today“.

US President Joe Biden Bidenspoke to Americans, after his rival, Donald Trump survived a attempted murder. In a rare address from the Oval Office, Biden warned: “It’s time to turn down the political temperature. The political situation in this country has become very heated. It’s time to cool it down,” the president said in third speech of his presidency pronounced by the Oval OfficePolitics, he explained, “must never be a real battlefield,” “differences are resolved at the ballot box and not with bullets”” and “nothing is now more important than stay united.

Yesterday’s shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania calls us all to take a step back“. The 81-year-old Democratic president said both parties had a responsibility to lower tensions ahead of a deeply polarized election that now represents a “testing moment” for the United States. “No matter how strong our beliefs, they must never descend into violence. Tomorrow the Republican convention begins, I have no doubt that they will criticize what I have done and offer their vision for this country, I will be traveling this week to defend my vision of the country. No violence in our streets – he added – is so that democracy must work“. In an opening passage of the speech, Biden alluded to the investigation into the attack, admitting that they are There are still many points to clarify. “We still do not know the attacker’s motive, what his connections are, if he had any support from anyone“, he said.