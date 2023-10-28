“Under my presidency I kept Israel safe and the world safe. Today the world is exploding. It would never have happened if I had been president.” This was declared by former American president Donald Trump, speaking at the conference of the Republican Jewish coalition in Las Vegas. The Ukrainian crisis “would never have existed, inflation would never have happened”, he has declared. As for the victims of the Hamas attack in Israel, “they will be avenged even beyond what you are thinking,” she declared.