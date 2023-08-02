In a post on his “Truth Social” platform, Trump said: “I heard that deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere in the 2024 presidential election, will make a new false accusation against your favorite president, me, at 17:00 (21:00 GMT).”

What are the charges against Trump?

• US media reported that the federal grand jury, in its investigation into Trump’s role in congressional events, and his efforts to overturn election results in general, handed over the indictment to a federal court in Washington.

• According to the media, the details of the accusation, which were submitted in a sealed envelope, may not appear until Wednesday or later.

• However, President Trump’s team naturally obtained information regarding these accusations and even prepared many statements to respond to them.

• Smith has previously accused Trump of mishandling classified government documents.

• Smith is conducting an investigation into efforts by the former president to reverse the results of the November 2020 elections.

• Two weeks ago, Trump said that he had received a letter from prosecutors in which they indicated that he would likely be charged with a criminal offense in connection with the storming of Congressional headquarters by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

• Trump asked Tuesday, “Why didn’t they do that two and a half years ago? Why did they wait so long?”

• Trump added, “Because they wanted it to happen in the middle of my campaign,” denouncing the “misconduct of the prosecution.”