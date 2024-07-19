Milwaukee (Wisconsin) (Agencies)

The Republican National Convention concluded the day before yesterday, after four days, with former US President Donald Trump taking to the stage, where he delivered his first speech since the failed assassination attempt.

Trump, who wore a bandage over his right ear to cover the injury he sustained in Saturday’s shooting, vowed to “be president for all of America” ​​as he devoted much of his 90-minute speech to describing the assassination attempt.

“I stand before you tonight with a message of confidence, strength and hope,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Four months from now, we will achieve an amazing victory, and we will begin the greatest four years in the history of our country,” he continued.

“Together, we will usher in a new era of security, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed,” he added.

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” he said.

Trump, 78, has officially accepted the Republican Party’s nomination as the presidential candidate for the November 5 election, where he is set to face incumbent President Joe Biden.

Trump was officially nominated as the Republican presidential candidate just two days after the assassination attempt.

Trump began his speech by recounting the details of what happened to him during the assassination attempt during an election rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday.

The former US President continued: “I am not supposed to be here tonight. I stand before you in this square only by the grace of God Almighty.”

He also asked the public to observe a minute of silence in memory of the volunteer firefighter who was killed in the attack on July 13.

Trump’s shooting upended what was already an election season dominated by Trump’s criminal trials and concerns about the candidates’ ages.

During his speech at the Republican Party conference, Trump described the situation in the United States as catastrophic and in need of a rescue operation.

He promised to complete construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, saying the “invasion” of migrants had brought “destruction” and “misery” to a “nation in decline.”

He vowed to end Biden’s massive spending on climate change, calling it a “scam.”

He returned to accusing the “Democrats” of fraud in his defeat to Biden in the 2020 elections.

Despite his aides’ promises that Trump would not mention Biden’s name in the speech, the Republican candidate referred to his opponent and the “damage” he had caused.

Faced with accusations that he intends to rule as an authoritarian leader, Trump stressed that he is “the one who saves democracy” and considered the criminal investigations targeting him a “witch hunt,” and called for not “criminalizing dissent or demonizing political differences.”