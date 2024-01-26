It is a very heavy verdict, with a sentence of 83.3 million dollars, the one suffered by Donald Trump. It is the compensation defined by the federal court of Manhattan in the civil trial for defamation brought by the writer Jean Carroll: the jury, made up of seven men and two women, had to determine the amount of damages against the woman for the defamatory public statements made by the tycoon in 2019, in which Trump denigrated the writer by denying the rape allegations. During the closing argument, Carroll's lawyer stated that the writer should have been compensated at least $24 million.

In May 2023 he had already been convicted of violence and defamation: in that case the sentence was worth 5 million dollars. However, Trump was not in the courtroom having left the building around 4pm local time: the former president was not required to be present in court in any case. The Donald reacted to the sentence with a post on the social network Truth: “It's absolutely ridiculous”, he wrote, announcing an appeal “against this witch hunt orchestrated by Biden and focused on me and the Republican party. Our legal system is out control and is being used as a political weapon. They have taken away your First Amendment rights – this is not America.”