Trump hopes to get along with Putin again if he wins the election

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said he hopes to get along again with Russian leader Vladimir Putin if he wins the US election. The politician said reported in an interview with American billionaire Elon Musk.

“I hope we get along with him again. You know, getting along with him would be good, not bad,” the former White House chief said.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, stated that during Donald Trump’s presidency, many restrictions were introduced against Russia, but at the same time there was a dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

In July, Trump declared good relations with Putin. According to the politician, if he were re-elected president in 2020, then “the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided.” He added that he is not a supporter of anti-Russian sanctions.