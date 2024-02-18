Donald Trump has criticized the judge who ordered him to pay a $354.9 million fine for fraudulently exaggerating his net worth to deceive lenders.

The former president told his supporters, at an election rally, that the decision was “a ploy to interfere in the elections.”

Addressing supporters for the first time since Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday imposed massive financial sanctions on him, Trump said the judge was part of a “left-wing” conspiracy aimed at preventing him from becoming president again.

The former Republican president, the most likely candidate for his party's nomination for the White House race next November, said in front of a crowd of people in Michigan, “These disgusting violations of power are not just an attack on me, but rather an attack on all Americans.”

Trump also reiterated that his defeat in the 2020 elections to Democratic US President Joe Biden was due to election fraud.

In addition to the fine, Judge Engoron banned Trump from serving as an officer or director of any company in New York for three years.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump and his family companies of overstating his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion a year over a decade to trick bankers into giving him better loan terms.