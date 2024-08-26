Ahmed Murad (Washington, Cairo)

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has hinted that he may avoid an ABC News debate on September 10 with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, after agreeing to participate as the Republican presidential candidate earlier this month.

Trump added, via his account on his platform “Truth Social”, that he watched the “ABC FAKE NEWS” channel, and saw the interview that he described as “ridiculous and biased” conducted by correspondent Jonathan Karl with Tom Cotton, and the so-called “Trump Haters” committee.

“Why am I debating Kamala Harris on this network?” Trump asked, hinting at the possibility of canceling the debate with his rival.

It is worth noting that the September 10 debate is the only one to which both campaigns have officially committed.

But this isn’t the first time the former president has indicated he might pull out of the ABC News debate. Earlier this month, Trump said he would no longer appear in the September 10 debate that was previously scheduled with President Joe Biden before he dropped out of the race, and would only debate Harris in the September 4 debate hosted by Fox News.

Trump had previously confirmed that he would be open to debating his rival several times before the presidential election next November, suggesting holding two additional debates to be hosted by Fox News and NBC, respectively.

Dr. Noha Bakr, a professor of political science at the American University in Cairo and an expert in American affairs, considered that the upcoming debate will have an impact on deciding the presidential race in favor of one of the candidates, explaining that the debate is of great importance due to its great impact on the course of the election campaigns until the elections are held.

The expert in American affairs stated in a statement to “Al-Ittihad” that the basic dynamic of the US presidential race before Biden withdrew from the candidacy was that he was not very popular due to his health condition and his inability to interact, in addition to the poor performance he showed in the first debate with Trump last June, which made the elections a referendum on Trump, as millions of American voters were faced with a painful choice between two candidates they did not want to vote for.

She said that the presidential race scene has witnessed a major change with Harris’s rise to the electoral scene with her Asian origins and appropriate age, which contributed to adding vitality to the presidential race. If she is able to explain clear plans and avoid the clashes that Trump will try to drag her into during the debate, then this will certainly have a positive impact on voting for her in the presidential elections and for the Democrats in the midterm renewal of Congress, especially since she chose a representative with great popularity, and if he does not have enough influence in the presidency this time, he will certainly be an asset to her if she runs for president in the next elections, knowing that opinion polls show her ahead of Trump in some states.

For his part, Dr. Ayman Al-Raqab, Professor of Political Science at Al-Quds University, explained that the two US presidential candidates, Trump and Harris, have high hopes for the upcoming debate, which plays an important role in determining the direction of millions of American voters’ votes in favor of one of the candidates, especially with the many important and essential issues it raises.

Al-Raqab explained to Al-Ittihad that the debate is an opportunity for Democrats to avoid the repercussions of Biden’s performance in the first debate, especially since the assassination attempt on Trump raised his stock significantly.