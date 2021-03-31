Former US President Donald Trump hinted at the presidential nomination in 2024 in his sister-in-law Larry Trump’s podcast The Right View, reports the New York Post.

“You have hope, that’s what I can tell you. We love our country <...> and now we must help our country, ”the politician said in response to a question whether he will run again in 2024.

Trump said his administration, in particular, has made strides in its policies towards Iran, the DPRK and China.

Earlier, US Republican Senator Mitt Romney assessed the chances of Trump’s nomination for president in 2024. According to him, if Trump makes such a decision, the Republican Party will support his candidacy. Romney indicated that he himself will not vote for Trump, as he did not vote last time.