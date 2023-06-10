Former US president faces 37 criminal charges; indictment includes conspiracy and wrongful withholding of information

Former US President Donald Trump kept classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and at his golf club in New Jersey. Images of the indictment that became public this Friday (June 9, 2023), show that Trump would have hidden confidential material even in the bathroom.

Trump faces 37 counts of keeping confidential files in his possession after he leaves the White House in 2021. The charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding and concealing documents.

Most of the accusations presented in the 49-page indictment, unveiled this Friday (June 9), refer to the intentional retention of national defense information – a violation of the Espionage Law, which concerns the rules on the handling of Classified documents. read the full of the document (2 MB, in English).

Documents withheld by Trump included information about the secret US nuclear program and potential vulnerabilities in the event of an attack, the federal indictment said. The materials came from the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency and other intelligence agencies, the indictment said. The ex-president’s aide, Walt Nauta, was also accused.

The Justice Department made the 37 criminal charges public on the same day that 2 of Trump’s lawyers dropped the case. The former president denies any wrongdoing.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith, who leads the prosecution, said in a statement to reporters that the “laws that protect national defense information are critical to the security of the United States and must be enforced”.

Trump reacted on his profile on the social network Truth Social and called the prosecutor in charge of the case “crazed psychopath”. According to him, Smith “should not be involved in any ‘Justice’ related cases”.

The Republican must make the 1st testimony in the case in a Miami court on Tuesday (June 13), 1 day before his 77th birthday. If convicted, the maximum prison term facing Trump would be 20 years for obstruction of justice, which carries the highest sentence.

See photos released by the US Department of Justice: