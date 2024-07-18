Trump Effect, Musk Jumps on the Bandwagon of the Likely Winner. Record Donation

The failed attack on Donald Trump has perhaps had a definitive impact on the race for White House. The pollsters have no doubts and even the Pentagon analyst and consultant Edward Luttwak he goes out on a limb: “The attack guaranteed Donald Trump victory“. Even one of the richest men in the world melts away his reserves and sides with the tycoon.Elon Musk will take approximately $45 million per month in a new super campaign committee that is backing Trump’s presidential run, the Wall Street Journal reports. Other funders of the group, called America Pac, include Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe LonsdaleTwins Winklevoss and the former US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her husband, Joe Craft, who is CEO of the coal producer Alliance Resource Partners.

If the intentions of the owner of Tesla and the social X were to materialize, it would be a question of one of the largest donations made by a private individual in a countryside electoral in the United States. For the 2024 election, the largest publicly known donation to date is that of Tim Mellon, heir to the Mellon bank, who has entrusted 50 million dollars to support Donald Trump. At the moment, Elon Musk’s name does not appear on the list of contributors to the super committee, which has raised $8.75 million at the end of June, according to a financial report released Sunday. According to the Wall Street Journal, however, Tesla’s boss He plans to start donating this month.