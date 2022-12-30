Tax returns ‘in the red’ for Donald Trump. The documents relating to 6 years, from 2015 to 2020, have been published, from which it emerges that the then President had paid very little taxes in the first and last year of his mandate in the White House, reporting high losses (105 million dollars in 2015 and 73 in 2016). The 2,700-page documents, released by the House Ways and Means Committee, which acquired them just a few weeks ago, were made available following a three-and-a-half-year battle for publication that reached the Supreme Court.

The report shows that losses fell to 45 million in 2017 and 23 million in 2018. The document, CNN reports, raises questions about the accuracy of some relevant deductions included in the declarations. From the documents it is not possible to reconstruct the former president’s net worth or outline a detailed picture of all financial assets. However, it is possible to obtain elements relating to the performance of entrepreneurial activities, the possible presence of bank accounts abroad and the possible payment of taxes in other countries.