District Judge Aileen Cannon set this Friday (July 21, 2023) the date for the trial of former US President Donald Trump on the case of confidential documents found at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The hearing will be on May 20, 2024. Information is from New York Times.

The former chief executive is accused of illegally withholding 31 documents containing confidential national security information, in violation of the Espionage Act. He is also charged with conspiracy to obstruct the government’s attempt to retrieve the files.

On June 10, Trump’s defense had asked that the trial be postponed, with the justification that the legal team would need more time to review the investigation that led to the indictment of the former president. The lawyers further said that a fair trial could only be held after the 2024 election. The request was denied.

Even if convicted, Trump could run for US chief executive. Despite responding to more than 30 lawsuits, he is still tipped as a favorite to assume the presidency.