“It will disappear one day as if by a miracle. When the “news” alerts sounded in drums, this phrase from the same Trump came back to us. One day certainly, but not without having made a detour by the Head of State who, in the world, has cultivated the most denial on the matter. There are those who do not believe it.

Alpha male

Then a second thought popped up in an obviously disturbed mind: it’s really good. Just when he was in free fall (the latest poll, to date, carried out by the CNBC chain, gives him 13 points behind Joe Biden), after an absolutely catastrophic debate. This is enough to create a little empathy and then play, at the end of the quarantine period, the alpha male who has overcome the scourge.

Not a word of compassion

After this offbeat crisis of easy irony and conspiratorial access, rationality took over. Donald Trump is a rich white male. Although old (74 years old) and stricken with comorbid factors (obesity), he is statistically less likely to end up badly than a poor black man in Milwaukee or Detroit or than the 200,000 Americans who have already died, for whom he does not never found a word of compassion nor found a vocation to reform an inefficient and unfair health system.