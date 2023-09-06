Trump already has to pay $ 5 million (4.7 million euros) to Carroll because he lost another civil case in May about libel and sexual abuse. The jury then found that the former president had sexually assaulted her in a department store fitting room in the mid-1990s. He also pleaded guilty to libel, saying that Carroll made everything up.

Because it has already been established in that case that Carroll did not lie, according to the judge in January it is not necessary to prove again what happened in that fitting room. That means that Trump’s statements from 2019 can also be seen as libel. Then he also said that she was lying and that they didn’t know each other at all. The case about those statements was filed earlier, but because Trump was still president at the time, it first had to be determined whether Trump’s statements fell under presidential immunity. As a result, two libel cases arose side by side.