Former US President Donald Trump must pay damages totaling $938,000 (865,000 euros) for abusing the justice system. The federal judge in Florida ruled on Friday. He has to pay the money to a series of people he sued, including political opponent Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey.

Following the 2016 presidential election, in which Clinton lost to Trump after a brutal and polemical battle, a federal investigation was launched to determine whether Trump collaborated with Russia to win the presidency. Trump said Clinton, some of her advisers and the federal investigators investigating his ties to Russia attempted to undermine his presidency. Trump went to court to get his point.

‘Pattern of abuse of justice system’

He dismissed Trump’s accusation as nonsensical and harmful. The judge said that Trump himself is guilty of a “pattern of abuse of the justice system”, that he “undermines the rule of law” with an “obstruction of justice” as a result. Since he entered politics in 2015, Trump has been throwing accusations at political opponents more than once without substantiating those allegations. This Florida federal judge’s ruling is one of the few times he has been overturned for telling untruths.

Since Trump left the White House in 2021, a whole series of investigations have started against him. His rousing role in the 2021 Capitol storming is at the top of the list, but his frivolous handling of secret documents, the questionable financial management of his real estate empire, all kinds of conflicts of interest, allegations of sexual misconduct and numerous other misdemeanors and crimes are also being investigated. Often Trump’s political followers use the allegations against him to spread fake news and accuse political opponents of corruption.