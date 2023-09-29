Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Who has who in their hands? Former US President Donald Trump and Russian head of state Vladimir Putin. (Archive image) © Mikhail Klimentyev

Former television star Bill O’Reilly is certain: Trump controls Putin. There is another reason why there is no need to be afraid of Russia in the USA.

Washington DC – When two former anchors of Fox News come together, then of course it’s over Donald Trump talked. This happened parallel to the Republicans’ second TV debate, in which the former president did not take part. Trump was in Detroit, where he visited striking automakers. At the same time, Tucker Carlson and Bill O’Reilly met on Twitter (now X).

Both men are looking forward to a career as opinion leaders Fox News back. But it was suddenly over for both of them. Bill O’Reilly had to leave in 2017 after it was revealed that Fox News Paid $13 million in hush money to five women who accused the presenter of sexual harassment. Tucker Carlson had to be in his office Fox News Vacate in 2023. The reasons for his departure are still not clear. At the time of his dismissal, his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” was the most successful program of its format in the entire world USA.

Donald Trump “just makes one deal after another”

So now the two fallen stars of the conservative US media came together on Tucker Carlson’s new show on X and talked about their favorite topic: Donald Trump. “He was a very effective president,” O’Reilly said. “He is a populist, not a conservative. He just makes one deal after another.”

After the traditional praise of Trump and his business acumen, the couple emerged Wladimir Putin and his relations with the former President of the USA. During his term in office, countless rumors flared up. Putin controls Trump through a video recording that supposedly shows the ex-president in compromising scenes with prostitutes in Moscow. But according to O’Reilly, things are the other way around.

Bill O’Reilly is certain: Donald Trump controls Vladimir Putin

“He won’t tell me what he knows about Putin,” said O’Reilly. “But I know he has something.” Thanks to this ominous information, Trump is able to control Putin, and that’s why Putin has it Ukraine war It was only broken when Trump was no longer US President. Tucker Carlson liked this interpretation much better than the rumors at the time that his idol in the White House had allowed himself to be filmed having paid sex in Moscow hotels.

Regardless, both moderators agreed that neither Russia nor Putin would pose a threat to the USA. O’Reilly, who is on a big press tour to promote a new book, already expressed this opinion on the ultra-right TV station Newsmax. Russia’s threat of nuclear weapons is nothing more than “saber rattling”; the USA is clearly superior to its hereditary enemy. “The United States’ weapons are far better than anything Putin has. If we wanted, we could wipe him and his government off the face of the earth in less than a day. We have these weapons in space and they are aimed directly at Vladimir.” (Daniel Dillmann)