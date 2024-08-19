Trump says he wants Musk to be his adviser if he wins the election

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that if he wins the November election, he would like to see entrepreneur Elon Musk as his adviser. The politician’s words are quoted by Reuters.

Trump admitted that upon his return to the White House, he would like to offer Musk a position as an adviser or member of the cabinet of the head of the American administration. In the event that the businessman agrees to take on such activities.

Trump had previously wanted to appoint Musk as his adviser if he won the election. This would allow the businessman to influence some issues of the economy and border security.

It was reported in the spring that the proposal had not yet been fully developed. However, Trump and Musk had discussed the possibility.