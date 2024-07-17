Home page politics

Nikki Haley: “I am here tonight because we have a country to save” © Tony Gutierrez/AP/dpa

In the party’s primary campaign, Nikki Haley and Donald Trump did not have a good word to say about each other. Now the former rival is openly supporting the Republican candidate.

Milwaukee – Former rival within the party Nikki Haley is clearly behind presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican convention in Milwaukee. “First of all, I want to make one thing very clear: Donald Trump has my full support. Period,” said the 52-year-old. Haley was greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos. But when she stood behind Republican presidential candidate Trump right at the beginning of her speech, the audience applauded.

Haley addressed Trump skeptics in her speech. “We should recognize that there are some Americans who do not agree 100 percent with Donald Trump. I happen to know some of them, and I want to speak to them tonight,” she said. She is one of them, said the former governor of the US state of South Carolina. “I am here tonight because we have a country to save, and a united Republican Party is essential to saving it.”

Haley invited on behalf of the unit

Trump listened to the speech at the convention in person – he arrived at the event hall earlier than originally announced. Haley had already publicly backed Trump. At first, however, it looked as if she would not speak at the convention. “It was a friendly invitation and I gladly accepted it.” Trump asked her to speak on behalf of unity.

The former US ambassador to the United Nations had been fighting a week-long duel with Trump in the Republican primary for the presidential nomination, but had no chance and finally conceded defeat. Immediately after her withdrawal, Haley demonstratively refrained from expressing her support for Trump.

In May, she finally said that she would vote for Trump in the November election. Haley and Trump had fiercely opposed each other during the primary campaign and had not spoken kindly of each other. For some Republicans, Haley, who was considered somewhat more moderate, was a less rhetorically aggressive and younger alternative to the 78-year-old Trump. dpa