US President Donald Trump on Sunday, October 11, announced that he no longer has coronavirus and has developed immunity to infection.

“Looks like I’m immune. I don’t know, maybe this will be for a long time, maybe for a short time [период] time, it might be for life, nobody really knows [наверняка], but I have immunity “, – quotes his words Fox News…

According to the American leader, he “feels fantastic” and no longer takes any medication.

He also expressed confidence that he no longer needs to “hide” and avoid public events.

The day before, Trump’s physician Sean Conley said that the president, who had had a coronavirus infection, was no longer contagious.

On October 9, Trump passed a second test for a new type of coronavirus. The President noted that “is either at the bottom of the scale or free of the virus.”

The American leader announced on October 2 that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. On the same day, he was hospitalized with mild symptoms at the Walter Reed Military Medical Hospital. The coronavirus was also confirmed in his wife Melania. On October 5, he was discharged from the hospital. It was reported that Trump will continue treatment at home, at his residence.