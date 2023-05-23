Jean Carroll will return to court to seek “very substantial” additional damages from Donald Trump for disparaging remarks he made about her on CNN, a day after he was found liable in a civil suit in which the former US president is been convicted of sexual assault against the writer.

Carroll is seeking an additional $10 million in settlements in a new lawsuit filed yesterday in Manhattan by her attorneys, who say the former president’s remarks in response to her sexual assault allegations have tarnished their client’s reputation. so much so that she lost her long-standing position as a columnist for Elle magazine.