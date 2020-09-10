Most likely probably the most superb factor about Bob Woodward’s new e-book: US President Donald Trump granted him 18 interviews between December 2019 and July 2020. One of the revered – or feared – investigative journalists to have overthrown a President of the US: Richard Nixon. And Woodward was even in a position to report these conversations.

The e-book “Rage” was purported to be printed subsequent Tuesday. However as at all times with such explosive exposé books, the US media obtained elements of the content material. The “Washington Post” reported intimately on Wednesday, and CNN was even in a position to publish tapes of conversations between Trump and Woodward.

It makes it clear that Trump was conscious of how harmful the corona virus is way sooner than beforehand identified. And that he has repeatedly downplayed the dimension since then.

On January twenty eighth, his safety advisor knowledgeable him

Accordingly, he was knowledgeable concerning the corona outbreak in China by his nationwide safety advisor Robert O’Brien at a briefing on January 28 within the Oval Workplace. “This would be the best menace to nationwide safety that you’ll face in your presidency,” mentioned O’Brien to Trump, because the Washington Publish reported. Woodward is a senior editor for the newspaper.

O’Brien’s deputy Matthew Pottinger agreed with this evaluation. It’s clear that the world is going through a well being emergency similar to the 1918 flu pandemic, which is estimated to have killed 50 million folks worldwide. Ten days later, Trump referred to as Woodward and instructed him that his evaluation of the state of affairs was far more dramatic than he mentioned publicly.

The virus can be unfold by the air, Trump mentioned within the name on February 7. “Plus, it is extra lethal than the worst of the flu. It is lethal stuff.”

On the identical time, Trump mentioned publicly that Corona was no worse than the conventional flu. He predicted that the virus would quickly go away and that his authorities would have it below management. He solely revised this evaluation a number of weeks later.

He instructed Woodward on March 19 that he was intentionally making the hazard smaller than it was. “I at all times needed to downplay it. I nonetheless downplay it as a result of I do not wish to panic,” he mentioned.

190,000 folks have already died on account of the virus within the USA

Within the USA, nearly 190,000 folks have died on account of the coronavirus, in some instances as a result of they didn’t take warnings from specialists and precautionary measures comparable to masks severely. Trump himself repeatedly performs down the significance of masks and even calls on folks round him to take them off. Due to his negligent handling with the disaster, Trump has been criticized for a very long time.

Woodward’s e-book additionally offers with the present anti-racism protests (Trump mentioned he had no understanding of the anger and ache of African Individuals), North Korea (ruler Kim Jong Un thinks Barack Obama is an “asshole”) – and brutal remarks by Trump about former staff comparable to his former protection minister Jim Mattis and the previous secret service chief, Berlin’s ex-ambassador Daniel Coats.

In line with Woodward, he says once more concerning the navy management of the nation that would put a pressure on the temper among the many troopers. Accordingly, he as soon as mentioned to his business advisor, Peter Navarro: “my fucking generals are a bunch of pussies” (one thing like: his rattling generals are all cowards). “They’re extra concerned about their alliances than they’re in commerce offers.”

Along with the official talks with Trump, Woodward additionally refers to a number of his personal analysis and quite a few unnamed sources. However since Trump may even be heard on tape, will probably be tough for him to painting these elements of the e-book as lies and “pretend information”, as he often likes to do.

Biden: Trump lied to the American folks

At a press convention on the White Home that was apparently a lot delayed due to the revelations, Trump’s spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany mentioned on Wednesday lunchtime when requested whether or not the President had intentionally misled the American public: “The President has by no means lied to the American public about Covid.”

However he made certain that the inhabitants saved calm. On the identical time, he took measures early on, comparable to limiting entry from China. When requested why Trump had spoken so extensively with Woodward, McEnany mentioned he was probably the most clear president in US historical past.

Woodward calls him “the unsuitable man for the job”

The Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked Trump sharply. At a marketing campaign occasion in Warren, Michigan, he mentioned Trump lied to the American folks and intentionally didn’t do his job. “He knew how lethal the virus was, way more lethal than the flu. He knew it and intentionally downplayed it. Worse, he lied to the American folks. For months he intentionally instructed the untruth concerning the menace to the nation. “

That was greater than despicable, mentioned Biden. “That is a disgrace.” Tens of hundreds of lives might have been saved if Trump had acted sooner.

Lower than two months earlier than the election, Woodward’s e-book comes at an inopportune time for Trump. It’s obscure that he consciously took this danger when he spoke so typically and intimately with the 77-year-old Watergate revealer. Woodward ends his e-book by saying, “Trump is the unsuitable man for the job,” in line with CNN.