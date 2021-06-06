Former US President Donald Trump said he was not very interested in returning to Facebook. He announced this on Saturday, June 6, during a speech at the Republican Party convention in the state of North Carolina, broadcast of his speech by the TV channel C-SPAN…

According to him, he is not too interested in returning to the social network after two years, as suggested by the Facebook administration, having considered the situation with the blocking of the former president’s account.

On June 4, the Facebook platform announced its intention to remove the blocking from the account of former United States President Donald Trump in January 2023. Trump himself said on June 5 that the corporation’s decision was an insult to the millions of voters who voted for him last year in the presidential election.

In March, it was reported that Facebook’s supervisory board received an appeal from Trump demanding that his social media accounts be reinstated.

On January 6, Republican supporters broke into Congress and tried to obstruct the approval of the vote.

The police used force to disperse the demonstrators. As a result of the incident, five people were killed during the riots, including a police officer.

At the same time, the pages of the politician were blocked by the social networks Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch. In addition to this, the leadership of Twitter promised to deactivate any page on the social network that Trump will use or on which the politician will publish statements.

In turn, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, commenting on the blocking of Trump’s accounts, noted that such actions are open censorship. This, in his opinion, causes discontent among the Americans themselves.